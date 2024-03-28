Skip to content

$10 A Day Child Care Rollout In Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – The newly approved Provincial $10 a Day spaces are being offered at 27 child care centres throughout B.C., bringing the total number of $10 a Day spaces in B.C. to over 15,000, keeping the province on course to achieve the goal of 20,000 spaces by spring 2026.

Effective Monday, April 1, 2024, families can no longer be charged a fee to put their name on a waitlist at licensed child care centres.

This intake focussed on areas that did not yet have $10 a Day spaces, or that had a low number compared with the population to best ensure families in more regions could access this program.

For the Valley :

AbbotsfordEagles Nest Early Learning Centre
(Not-for-profit)		12 (Under 36 Months)
42 (Age 3-5 years)
36 (School-Age)
AbbotsfordFrist Step Day Care Centre
(Corporate/Limited Company)		21(Under 36 Months)
25 (Age 3-5 years)
19 (School-Age)
AbbotsfordNew Beginnings Daycare Program – Mouat Drive
(Not-for-profit)		32 (Under 36 Months)
ChilliwackElm Drive YMCA Child Care
(Not-for-profit)		12 (Under 36 Months)
25 (Age 3-5 years)
ChilliwackFraser River CEC: Centre of Early Childhood Development & Family Services Inc.
(Corporate/Limited Company)		8 (Under 36 Months)
14 (Age 3-5 years)
24 (School-Age)
ChilliwackGrowing Naturally In-Home-Multi-Age Child Care
(Sole Proprietor)		7 (Group Multi-Age)
LangleyDonna Gabriel Robins YMCA Childcare and Kids Club
(Not-for-profit)		25 (Age 3-5 years)
54 (School-Age)
20 (Preschool)
LangleyFort Langley Child Care Society
(Not-for-profit)		20 (Age 3-5 years)
34 (School-Age)
LangleyNew Generations Early Learning Centre
(Not-for-profit)		12 (Under 36 Months)
16 (Age 3-5 years)
LangleySonshine Street Preschool & Child Care Centre 
(Not-for-profit)		12 (Under 36 Months)
18 (Age 3-5 years)
40 (Preschool)
Maple RidgeAlbion Good Beginnings Daycare
(Sole Proprietor)		7 (Family)
Maple RidgeAlbion YMCA Child Care
(Not-for-profit)		24 (Age 3-5 years)
Maple RidgeUnder the Tree Childcare Centre
(Not-for-profit)		14 (Under 36 Months)
14 (Age 3-5 years)
11 (School-Age)
MissionHeritage Park Childcare Centre
(Not-for-profit)		12 (Under 36 Months)
25 (Age 3-5 years)
Pitt MeadowsDiscovery Playhouse Children’s Centre 
(Not-for-profit)		24 (Age 3-5 years)
23 (School-Age)
48 (Preschool)

For more information: https://news.gov.bc.ca/30568

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

