$10 A Day Child Care Rollout In Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – The newly approved Provincial $10 a Day spaces are being offered at 27 child care centres throughout B.C., bringing the total number of $10 a Day spaces in B.C. to over 15,000, keeping the province on course to achieve the goal of 20,000 spaces by spring 2026.

Effective Monday, April 1, 2024, families can no longer be charged a fee to put their name on a waitlist at licensed child care centres.

This intake focussed on areas that did not yet have $10 a Day spaces, or that had a low number compared with the population to best ensure families in more regions could access this program.

For the Valley :

Abbotsford Eagles Nest Early Learning Centre

(Not-for-profit) 12 (Under 36 Months)

42 (Age 3-5 years)

36 (School-Age) Abbotsford Frist Step Day Care Centre

(Corporate/Limited Company) 21(Under 36 Months)

25 (Age 3-5 years)

19 (School-Age) Abbotsford New Beginnings Daycare Program – Mouat Drive

(Not-for-profit) 32 (Under 36 Months) Chilliwack Elm Drive YMCA Child Care

(Not-for-profit) 12 (Under 36 Months)

25 (Age 3-5 years) Chilliwack Fraser River CEC: Centre of Early Childhood Development & Family Services Inc.

(Corporate/Limited Company) 8 (Under 36 Months)

14 (Age 3-5 years)

24 (School-Age) Chilliwack Growing Naturally In-Home-Multi-Age Child Care

(Sole Proprietor) 7 (Group Multi-Age) Langley Donna Gabriel Robins YMCA Childcare and Kids Club

(Not-for-profit) 25 (Age 3-5 years)

54 (School-Age)

20 (Preschool) Langley Fort Langley Child Care Society

(Not-for-profit) 20 (Age 3-5 years)

34 (School-Age) Langley New Generations Early Learning Centre

(Not-for-profit) 12 (Under 36 Months)

16 (Age 3-5 years) Langley Sonshine Street Preschool & Child Care Centre

(Not-for-profit) 12 (Under 36 Months)

18 (Age 3-5 years)

40 (Preschool) Maple Ridge Albion Good Beginnings Daycare

(Sole Proprietor) 7 (Family) Maple Ridge Albion YMCA Child Care

(Not-for-profit) 24 (Age 3-5 years) Maple Ridge Under the Tree Childcare Centre

(Not-for-profit) 14 (Under 36 Months)

14 (Age 3-5 years)

11 (School-Age) Mission Heritage Park Childcare Centre

(Not-for-profit) 12 (Under 36 Months)

25 (Age 3-5 years) Pitt Meadows Discovery Playhouse Children’s Centre

(Not-for-profit) 24 (Age 3-5 years)

23 (School-Age)

48 (Preschool)

For more information: https://news.gov.bc.ca/30568