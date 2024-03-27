SoccerPlus Chilliwack Closes Its Doors

Chilliwack – The line on their social media was to the point.

Chilliwack’s only soccer specialty store is now Closed. Thank you Chilliwack for your support!

The store next to the Coliseum and across the parking lot from Exhibition Stadium, seemed to be a perfect fit.

Actually, the location was a problem for some, and add to that a financial reality for Chilliwack FC.

Operating the store was not advantageous for the day to day operation of Chilliwack FC and their youth programs.

Last week the closing out sale was quietly posted to social media.

As of Tuesday March 26, the store was closed for good and the space is available, contact Chilliwack FC for more info.