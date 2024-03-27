Provincial Land Purchase to Preserve Lightning Rock at Sumas First Nation (Semá:th)

Sumas First Nation – Sumas First Nation (Semá:th) and the Province are taking a major step in their shared reconciliation journey through the purchase and acknowledgment of a sacred site.

The Province has purchased 36 hectares of undeveloped private property in Semá:th territory. The Lightning Rock site holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, serving as a repository of traditions and narratives passed down through generations.

“We are pleased to hear that the Lightning Rock site has finally received the recognition it deserves as a sacred site for the Semá:th people,” said Semá:th Chief Dalton Silver. “We extend our gratitude to Semá:th, the S’ólh Téméxw Stewardship Alliance (STSA), John Glazema, Cold Water Ranch and all those within the government who played a role in moving this forward. This acknowledgment marks a positive step in the right direction towards reconciliation.”

The Semá:th people have long sought to protect the Lightning Rock site for heritage and cultural purposes. Semá:th and the Province have worked in close collaboration to chart a path forward since signing a memorandum of understanding in 2017.

“Lightning Rock is a sacred site for Semá:th, and this purchase is an important step in ensuring its protection,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “This purchase sets a strong foundation for the ongoing relationship between Semá:th, the Province and the City of Abbotsford and ensures we can move forward together in a positive direction.”

The Lightning Rock site was bought as part of ongoing negotiations between the Province and Semá:th. The Province will hold the property until an agreement with Semá:th is negotiated and the land transfer process can be completed.

According to Black Press:

The province did not release the cost of the purchase. Many of those buried at Lightning Rock were victims of the small pox epidemics, with historians estimating that 80 to 90 per cent of the local First Nations people perished.

“We are looking forward to working with Semá:th First Nation and the Province in a collaborative way as these lands transfer to Semá:th,” said Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford. “As neighbours, Semá:th First Nation and the City of Abbotsford are committed to working together to address ongoing considerations in this culturally significant area in Semá:th traditional territory.”

The Province and Semá:th will provide ongoing opportunities for consultation with other local First Nations, municipal officials, residents and stakeholders as the negotiations progress.

Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission – “I raise my hands to Semá:th and Chief Silver for working alongside the Province and the City of Abbotsford on this achievement. This is an important milestone for Semá:th and the Province; one that we are proud to achieve together as neighbours and partners.”

FYI:

To learn more about Semá:th, visit: https://sumasfirstnation.com