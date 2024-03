Chilliwack – History was made in Chilliwack.

A group of new Canada Border Services Agency officer trainees has made history. It’s the first group to complete training at the CBSA College’s Pacific Satellite Campus in Chilliwack.



At the CBSA Induction Ceremony last week, 31 officer trainees received their officer badges, a symbol of authority and public trust, and are now ready to serve from coast to coast.

From Facebook: