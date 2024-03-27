Coquihalla Canyon Park, Othello Tunnels Scheduled to Partially Reopen in July

Hope – This is an Easter Gift.

You will be able to enjoy part of the popular Coquihalla Canyon Park in summer 2024 as construction work will soon begin to repair infrastructure damaged by severe weather.

“Coquihalla Canyon Park and Othello Tunnels are extremely popular, and their spectacular beauty and unique features provide good reason,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We know people have been waiting a long time for the park to safely open. The damage to this park from the atmospheric river was extensive, and we are designing and rebuilding more resilient infrastructure so it can better withstand the impacts of climate change.”

The restoration work will happen in two phases so people can visit part of the park in early July 2024. The first phase will focus on restoring facilities and access from the park entrance and parking lot to the end of tunnel two. The trail will be resurfaced and elevated to prevent similar damage from flooding. The rest of the park is projected to open in 2025.

“Council and I welcome the news, as this is an important part of our community that we share with our visitors,” said Victor Smith, mayor of Hope.

In November 2021, heavy rain and severe flooding damaged more than 30 sites throughout the park, as well as all five of the historic Othello Tunnels, which were built in 1914. Bridge foundations were also impacted, along with the stability of the canyon slopes above the tunnels, increasing the risk of falling rocks. Local access roads and trails were also eroded by flooding.

Coquihalla Canyon Park was once part of the route for the historic Kettle Valley Railway. Construction of the Othello Tunnels was an engineering feat to create a route through the canyon. The park preserves an important piece of B.C.’s railroad history.

“The park is located right in our backyard and generates tens of thousands of visitors every year to our area. It played a huge role in the movie First Blood, which was shot in Hope in 1981,” said Brian McKinney, team lead, Hope, Cascades and Canyons Visitor Centre and Museum. “Whether you are a fan of John Rambo, a Kettle Valley Railway history buff or just B.C.’s beauty in general, this park has it all. This is welcome news.”

The total cost of the project is approximately $4.5 million and is largely supported by the Government of Canada’s Disaster Financial Assistance Fund. BC Parks is working with First Nations and archeology and cultural heritage specialists to avoid potential impacts to archeological and heritage values during construction.

For more information about Coquihalla Canyon Park, visit: https://bcparks.ca/coquihalla-canyon-park/

For more information about the project and updates, visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/bcparksblog/