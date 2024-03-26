UFV Recruits Three for Men’s Soccer Including Abbotsford Prospect

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s soccer program has added three standout players in advance of the 2024 Canada West Season in the fall. Joel Bangura (Abbotsford), Dominik Henriques, and Jorryn Gill (both from Surrey) join a stacked Cascades recruiting class for 2024.



“I am really excited to add three more quality recruits to the 2024 class.,” said head coach Tom Lowndes .



“All three of these players have spent time with the BC Provincial team program, as well being stand out players for their Surrey United club team. They all have physical and technical attributes to compete for playing time immediately with our squad and I look forward to them joining us this pre-season.”



Joel Bangura

5’11” Wingback / Forward

Abbotsford, BC

Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Surrey United

2024 UFV Soccer Joel Bangura