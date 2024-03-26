Shelley O’Brien New Communication Manager for Chilliwack School District

Chilliwack – Chilliwack School District announced that Shelley O’Brien has accepted the position of Communication Manager,

She will play a crucial role in implementing and executing communication strategies in support of the Board of Education’s Strategic plan and facilitate the understanding and achievement of the District’s priorities, goals, and objectives. Part of this work will include supporting the ongoing important work of clarifying communication with partner groups, parents/ guardians/ caregivers, staff, First Nations, community members and organizations.

Leveraging over 18 years of experience in senior administration and communications roles, Ms O’Brien has held diverse roles, including Internal Communications Manager, Chief of Staff, and Administrative Officer across tech, finance, energy, and education sectors. As an Indigenous professional, she actively supports Indigenous advocacy groups, providing volunteer copyediting and grant / proposal writing services to advance Indigenous community interests.

She holds a Certificate in Communications and Public Relations from Western University, complemented by the completion of BA (Honours) in English from Queen’s University in June 2024,