Kent Council March 25 Highlights – Kilby Road Traffic Calming, Local Government Housing Initiatives

Kent – From the meeting held on March 25, 2024

Mayor’s Update

On March 13, Mayor Sylvia Pranger and Councillors Post and Schwichtenberg attended the Lower Fraser Flood Forum. Mayor Pranger presented the improvement of the Agassiz Slough Floodbox. She emphasized how this event highlighted organizations successfully coming together to fund a vital community project.

Kilby Road Traffic Calming

Council directed staff to pursue data collection along Kilby Road to develop traffic calming solutions for Kilby Road in response to the request from the residents in the area.

FireSmart Community Funding and Supports Program

Fire Chief Basten requested Council support the application for funding to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM), FireSmart Community Funding and Supports Program was approved. If successful, this application will allow the Agassiz Fire Department to greatly bolster its cache of equipment.

Bill 44 Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act

Council has approved Staff’s recommendation to authorize the release of funds granted by the Provincial Government for Capacity Funding for Local Government Housing Initiatives. The released funds will be used to support and supplement local government activities and projects to meet the new legislative requirements arising from Bills 44 Housing Statutes (Residential Development), 46 Housing statutes (Development Financing), and 47 Housing Statutes (Transit-Oriented Areas).

University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) 50th Anniversary Kick Off Event

Mayor and Council have been invited to attend the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) 50th Anniversary Kick Off Event on April 4, 2024 at 1:30 PM.

To learn more about this event visit: www.ufv.ca/50

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Golfing Fore Your Hospitals

Council continues to support the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s Golfing Fore Hospitals Event taking place September 4, 2024 at Sandpiper Golf Course. This is a fundraising event that has raised over $450,000 since 2016, which has gone towards hospital equipment needs in the Eastern Fraser Valley.

To learn more about this event visit: www.fvhcf.ca/golf