FVN AM News Tuesday March 26, 2024. New Owners for Local Newspapers (VIDEO)
Chilliwack – After a battle in Victoria that ended in a shootout win against the Grizzlies, the Chilliwack Chiefs are guaranteed at least 3rd place
Surrey (CISION Newswire/Canadian Press) – New ownership of Black Press by Canso, Deans Knight and Carpenter Media Group puts Black Press on solid and sustainable
Chilliwack/Skowkale – Chilliwack and Skowkale will have more options for active transportation with provincial funding for local projects. Skowkale First Nation- $50,000- Chilliwack River Road