Agassiz – (Correctional Service Canada) – On Sunday March 24, an inmate was the victim of an assault at Kent Institution, a maximum-security federal institution.
The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.
The Agassiz detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident.
The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.
No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.
