2024 Active Transportation Grants (Cycle, Walking) Rolling Out for Chilliwack, Skowkale

Chilliwack/Skowkale – Chilliwack and Skowkale will have more options for active transportation with provincial funding for local projects.

Skowkale First Nation- $50,000- Chilliwack River Road Multi Purpose- Walking Path- A multi purpose walking path that runs alongside Chilliwack River Road and Chilliwack Creek. This will greatly ease the ability of pedestrians and cyclists to travel this route while enhancing their safety considerably.

Keith Wilson Corridor Improvement Project – $500,000- 810 m of new sidewalk, multi-use path and painted bike lanes. The project will include upgraded lighting, drainage improvements, intersection safety improvements, and boulevard vegetation.

“People are choosing to walk, run and cycle more each year. Our support means communities can think bigger when tackling transportation challenges and providing more options for people to get around,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack and Minister of State for Transportation and Infrastructure.

The following projects received funding through the New Democrat government’s Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program:

“These projects that will make it easier and safer for people to run, walk or bike will help support more vibrant communities here at home and across the province,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “I’m thrilled that we are working alongside local governments and First Nations to bring more active transportation options to our region and am grateful for their leadership on these projects.”