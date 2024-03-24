MLA Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary’s statement on Transgender Day of Visibility – March 31

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity (MLA Chilliwack-Kent) has released the following statement in honour of International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, 2024:

“In March, we celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility and the achievements and contributions of transgender, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people in B.C. and throughout the world.

“This is a day to recognize and uplift the experiences and voices of transgender people in every aspect of our society, from the arts and sciences, to business, health care, education, front-line community services and beyond. People in our transgender community enrich our province and remind us of the importance of living authentically.

“This day also serves as a reminder that many transgender people – our neighbours, family members, colleagues and friends – face barriers and violence because of transphobia and discrimination.

“I want to recognize the importance of confronting unfounded assumptions based in fear and shame about gender identity and expression that give rise to hate and discrimination.

“It is also important to recognize that unconscious bias causes harm, too. Unconscious bias can affect another’s ability to secure a home, advance in their career or be treated fairly. For this reason, we all need to take responsibility for checking our biases and working to break them.

“No one should ever be the target of violence because of who they are or who they love. That is why our government continues to raise awareness, support people’s rights and improve supports for transgender, Two Spirit and gender-diverse people. We will keep taking actions alongside 2SLGBTQIA+ communities that are supported by evidence-based research and people’s lived experiences.

“For example, B.C. is the first province in Canada to amend provincial laws to remove outdated gendered and binary language. We have taken action to ensure people can access options in the gender field of their government ID. We have also ensured that publicly funded, affirming surgeries are available in B.C. And we will continue to make our schools safe and welcoming places for all students.

“Visibility matters – today and every day – because everyone should see themselves and their contributions represented in our communities. Visibility matters because attempts to deny or erase the existence of transgender people is the basis of transphobic discrimination.

“Our society, our communities and our lives are stronger and more meaningful when everyone is included, represented and celebrated for who they are and for their contributions. We should all value and recognize the diversity of British Columbians because it offers us the ability to see the world differently and provides opportunities for us all to grow and change.

“I encourage everyone to join me in helping make B.C. a safe and welcoming place for transgender, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people and in celebrating the diversity of our Province.”