Fraser Valley Metis Association April Artisan Market

Fraser Valley Metis Association April Artisan Market

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Metis Association April Artisan Market is April 14. These markets run one once a month. This is the last Sunday market before they begin hosting them Saturday evenings.

The Fraser Valley Métis Association is located on the traditional, ancestral, unceded, and shared territories of the Sem’a:th (Sumas in Abbotsford) First Nation, Mathxw’i (Matsqui in Abbotsford) First Nation, Nooksack Tribe, and Leq’a:mel (Mission) First Nations. 

With this, we respect the longstanding relationships that Indigenous People have to the land as they are the original caretakers since time immemorial. Acknowledging the historical and ongoing injustices that Indigenous Peoples endure in Canada, Fraser Valley Métis Association is committed to doing our part to build respectful relationships and amplify the voices of all Indigenous Peoples through our services and community engagement.

2024 FVMA April Market
2024 FVMA April Market

