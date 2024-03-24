Flood Prevention – Leq’a:mel Nation Receiving $100K in Provincial Funds for Weather Station and Water-Level Sensors

Leq’a:mel Nation – Leq’a:mel Nation is receiving $100,326 for a weather station and water-level sensors.

Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis says people in Leq’a:mel First Nation will be better protected during flooding and extreme weather emergencies, thanks to provincial climate adaptation funding for a local project.

“In addition to supporting research and education on the impacts of climate change, this project will also help Leq’a:mel to better prepare for future emergencies,” said Pam Alexis. “By monitoring water sensor levels and weather patterns, people who live at Leq’a:mel will be able to keep themselves and their families safer’.

For more information: Province strengthens flood defences, protecting people, communities | BC Gov News