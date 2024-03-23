Trailer Fire on Lickman Road Deemed Accidental

Chilliwack – Around 3AM on Saturday March 23, Chilliwack Fire responded to reports of a house trailer on fire in the 8000 block of Lickman Road, with neighboring trailers under threat, or already alight before firefighters arrived.

Approximately 18 firefighters from Halls 1 & 4 responded, on route heavy smoke was visible.

Upon arrival, the lone occupant of a fifth wheel was found safely outside, amidst thick smoke and flames. Firefighters acted quickly to contain and extinguish the fire, limiting the damage to the primary trailer with minor exposure damage to the neighboring units.

No reported injuries among the firefighters or the occupant.

Emergency Support Services were notified and are on standby if needed.

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation, with initial assessments indicating it was accidental and likely electrical in nature.