KidSport Abbotsford First Annual Charity Golf Tournament Friday, June 14, at Fraser Glen Golf Course

Abbotsford – KidSport Abbotsford is holding their first Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, June 14, 2024 at Fraser Glen golf course.

You can join as a sponsor, or a participant, or both.

Email kidsportabbotsford@sportbc.com to register.

For details about sponsorship, please visit https://kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/abbotsford/ or email kidsportabbotsford@sportbc.com.

Kidsport Abbotsford provide grants to help cover the costs of registration fees so that all kids aged 18 and under in Abbotsford can play a season of sport.

The chapter accepts applications and administers grants of up to $400 per child/year, for kids who live in Abbotsford, or in one of the other communities we serve. If you live outside of Abbotsford please contact the Provincial Office to find your nearest chapter, or to get support through the Provincial Fund.