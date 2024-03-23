Fast Action with a Fire Extinguisher Aids in Saving Chilliwack Home on Wellington

Chilliwack – Just after midnight on Saturday March 23, Chilliwack Fire responded to reports of a potential structure fire in a detached home located in the 45000 block of Wellington Avenue, with support from BCEHS and RCMP.

Approximately 15 firefighters from Halls 1 & 4 promptly arrived at the location. Upon their arrival, all occupants were found outside the building, with smoke coming from the front door.

Upon investigation, it was found that one person effectively used a fire extinguisher, helping to reduce the fire’s spread. Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the remaining flames and worked to clear smoke from the structure.

Both occupants were evaluated by BCEHS, and one individual was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

No firefighters were hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.