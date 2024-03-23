2024 Chilliwack Senior Men’s Open – Registration Now Open

Chilliwack – The 2024 Chilliwack Senior Men’s Open Registration is now live!



Last year’s participants will be given priority registration until Sunday, March 31,11:59 PM. After this date, new participants are put into the tournament field based on order of registration.



If you did not play in the 2023 Chilliwack Senior Men’s Open; register as soon as possible to secure a higher ranking on the waiting list. If you do not get into the tournament a refund will be provided. Entry Includes: Tournament Entrance Fee, Meals following round 1 & 2, Tee Gift, Hole-in-One Competitions, Prizes, and More!