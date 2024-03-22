UPDATE – New Executive Director, Technical Director and New Assistant Technical Director for Tzeachtan FC

Sardis – Glenn Wilson accepts the position of Executive Director – After spending 14yrs in the role of Technical Director I am looking forward to a fresh challenge in the role of Executive Director.

Over the last two years we have built some solid foundations with Tzeachten FC and we now are ready to expedite our growth.

I am thrilled to be able to hand over the TD reigns to such a quality individual and working together with Ryan there are exciting times ahead!

While I will be working more behind the scenes to focus on building this club, I hope Ryan will allow me to continue to step on the field when I can and do what I love doing most……working with the kids!”

From Chief Derek Epp



As executive director, Glenn oversees all aspects of our soccer operations. He works closely with our coaching staff to ensure that our players receive top-notch training and development opportunities.



One of Glenn’s main goals is to make soccer accessible to everyone in our community. He advocates for youth programs and oversees initiatives aimed at reaching underprivileged and underserved areas. Thanks to his hard work and dedication, we have been able to provide opportunities for countless children to discover and fall in love with the beautiful game of soccer.”

Ryan Critchley has accepted the position as Technical Director for Tzeachtan FC.

Website info is here.

Ryan Critchley posted to social media:

“It is with great joy and a sense of honor that I announce my acceptance of the Technical Director position here at Tzeachten FC. As we embark on this journey together, I am eager to share our vision and plans for the exciting times ahead.

I want to take a moment to express my appreciation for the dedication and efforts of Glenn Wilson over the past two years. His commitment has been instrumental in laying the foundation for Tzeachten FC and propelling us toward a position of strength as we look ahead.

I extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support and dedication to Tzeachten FC.

As we navigate the path ahead, let us remain committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity, integrity, and passion for the beautiful game.”

From Chief Derek Epp:

“We are thrilled to have Ryan on board as our Technical Director. Ryan’s passion for the sport and dedication to improving the skills of our players is truly inspiring. As a Club we believe in the importance of sportsmanship and creating a positive and supportive team culture. We know that you will instill these values in our players and make our club a place where everyone feels welcome and encouraged to do their best”

Sebastian Rivera accepts the position of Assistant Technical Director:

I am thrilled to announce that I have been chosen as the new Assistant Technical Director of Tzeachten FC! This is an incredible opportunity for me to take on a leadership role and further contribute to the development of our young players.

I am extremely passionate about the game of soccer and I am excited to share my knowledge and expertise with our players. As the Assistant Technical Director, I will work closely with the Technical Director to develop strategies and programs that will not only improve our players’ skills, but also foster a love for the sport.

I am especially eager to work with the younger players and help them develop the fundamental skills necessary to succeed in soccer. I strongly believe in the power of youth sports to build character, teamwork, and discipline, and I am dedicated to creating a positive and supportive environment for our players to thrive in.