Cyrus Centre Turns 20

Abbotsford/Chilliwack – (Cyrus Centre Ministries) Cyrus Centre has been helping youth in need for 20 years. Starting in Abbotsford and eventually opening in Chilliwack.

From their social media (in part):

It’s almost hard to believe it’s been 20 years. 20 years since a group of people and an entire community decided to say, youth here matter. That the youth here deserve a safe place. For 20 years now, the youth of Abbotsford have had access to a safe place to get a warm meal, a safe place to shower and do laundry, and most importantly, a safe place to be heard and given the opportunity to heal.



Throughout 2024 we encourage you to follow along with us on social media as we reflect on the past 20 years. We encourage you to attend our fundraisers where we will celebrate the good work that has been done and share our visions for the future.



Thank you for your continued support.



Important Dates to Note:

Leap of Faith: July 11, 2024 @ Skydive Vancouver

Coming Home Gala: October 24, 2024 @ Clarion Abbotsford