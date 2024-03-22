$3M For BC Restorative Justice Organizations Including Abbotsford

Victoria/Abbotsford – Through the Law Foundation of BC, the Province has provided $3 million, which will be allocated to several organizations throughout B.C. In selecting the organizations, extensive engagement with stakeholders was conducted to identify priorities and maximize impacts in the community.

Larger umbrella organizations will receive funding to enhance their capacity to support their members, develop and provide training on restorative practices and anti-racism, implement their strategic plans and host events, such as the annual Provincial Restorative Justice Symposium and the 2025 Indigenous Justice Program gathering. Regionally based organizations will receive funding to enhance their capacity and support other smaller organizations in their areas. Some of the funding will also be used to hire specialized workers and fund projects in some communities.

The organizations receiving funding:

Restorative Justice Victoria

North Shore Restorative Justice Society

Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association

Okanagan Boys and Girls Club

BC First Nations Justice Council: Prince George

Restorative Collective

Restorative Justice Association of BC (RJABC)

Indigenous Justice Association (IJA)

For more information about the Law Foundation of British Columbia, visit: https://www.lawfoundationbc.org/

For more information about the Indigenous Justice Association, visit: https://indigenousjustice.ca/

For more information about the Restorative Justice Association of British Columbia, visit: https://rjabc.ca/