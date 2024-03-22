2024 NCAA Roundup: 2023-24 Year-End Award Winners Include Chilliwack Chief

Chilliwack – Over the past two weeks, US college hockey conferences have handed out their year-end awards and there are a number of BCHL alumni members taking home hardware.

That includes:

CCHA Co-Defensive Forward of the Year

Connor Milburn – Sophomore – Lake Superior State University (Chilliwack Chiefs)

Milburn led the Lakers in assists (15), points (24) and faceoff wins (210) during CCHA play this season, winning 47.6 per cent of his draws and blocking 13 shots at the defensive end. Adding nine goals, including two game-winners, he was third in plus-minus (+6) and shots (57). Milburn led the conference in points, was second in assists and multi-point games (7) and fourth in faceoff wins.

The oldest of three brothers who have spent time in the BCHL, Milburn played three seasons with the Chilliwack Chiefs, including one as captain in 2022-23. He put up 23 points in 36 games in his final season in the league, plus another four goals in 11 postseason contests.