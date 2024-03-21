UFV Golf -Greene Captures Men’s Individual Win and Best Takes Bronze for Cascades at Vikes Spring Shootout

Victoria/Fraser Valley – GOLF: Greene captures individual win and Best takes bronze for Cascades at Vikes Spring Shootout

Men’s Results

Eli Greene shot two under (69) in both rounds of the 2024 Vikes Spring Shootout to finish at -4 and take the win at the Cordova Bay Golf Club in Victoria on Tuesday. Greene captured the two-stroke victory over Victoria’s Zach Ryujin and Owen Croft, who each shot two-under for the event. “Eli has obviously played lots of really great golf over the last couple of years and is continuously improving, so it’s nice to see him be rewarded for some of those efforts,” said head coach Connor O’Dell . “I’m sure it gives him plenty of confidence going into our next few events.” Jackson Jacob posted rounds of 72 and 73 to finish in a tie for fifth, as the Cascades finished second at the six-team event. Ben Whiton finished tied for 11th (+8), while Andrew Biggar ended one stroke back in a tie for 15th (+9), and Jacob Armstrong rounded out the Cascades’ men’s scores in 18th (+11).

Women’s Results

Morgan Best posted UFV’s best score with rounds of 78 and 76 to finish at +12 and land on the podium in third place individually at the Cordova Bay Golf Club in Victoria on Tuesday. “It was exciting to see Morgan play as well as she did. This is only her first year with us, but it’s nice to see her start to hopefully feel a little bit more comfortable in the role she’s playing on our team” O’Dell noted on Best’s performance. “Morgan is a fierce competitor, and wants to win badly, so she’s obviously disappointed not to win, but I think she’s pleased with her play and finishing in third, nonetheless.” Headed by Best, the Cascades team finished third overall at the event with a combined score of +77. Lucy Park closed out the two-round event at +19 in a tie for 10th, while Coral Hamade ended one stroke back at +20. Avery Biggar rounded out the Cascades competitors to finish in 15th at +26.

The UFV golf teams continue toward their next few events in the lead up to the Golf Canada University / College Championship in early June hosted at the Idylwylde Golf and Country Club in Sudbury Ontario.