Paramount Project Will Be Pet Friendly for Seniors and Youth Tenants

Chilliwack – On the heels of the ribbon cutting ceremony and Premier David Eby opening the Paramount Project, comes news that is a bane for renters everywhere.

Chilliwack Community Services announced that the Paramount Residential units are now Pet Friendly.

After seeing how many potential residents are pet owners, and after many discussions and preparation, Paramount is now allowing residents to keep pets.

Up to 2 cats, or 1 dog less than 80lbs.

If you are now eligible to apply, and interested, click here to apply. Link: https://loom.ly/kkuCeDk

*Pet owners will be subject to a deposit, registration, and follow by certain rules.

Should you have questions, connect with our housing team at housing@comserv.bc.ca or 604.702.2900