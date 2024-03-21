Mother Nature Wins – Manning Park Shuts Down Alpine Operations for the Season

Manning Park – Ski resorts have taken it on the chin this season. The snow pack has been dreadful and business was hit right on the bottom line.

Manning Park is no different and on Thursday, Vern Schram, the General Manager, MPR posted the inevitable news on social media:

Dear Valued Manning Park Resort Guests & Supporters,



It is with great regret, that I inform you today, MPR will be ceasing Winter Alpine Operations end of day Sunday, March 24, 2024. Despite the heroic and at times herculean efforts of our Alpine Team this season, Mother Nature has dealt us and many of our industry colleagues, significant blows with the abnormally low snowfall combined with unseasonably warm weather. Despite all our efforts, we simply don’t have enough snow to safely continue our Alpine Operations.



I want to take a moment to thank you, our valued guests, for your tremendous support during a season that provided many twists and turns and made us wonder if we would have a winter season at all. Your patience and understanding as we strived to provide you with the best possible experience during these difficult times, was appreciated more than you can imagine. Your positive comments throughout the season, pushed us even more to keep the season going as long as we possibly could. Our team truly wishes we could have made the season last longer for your enjoyment.



We have been blessed with very favourable Nordic conditions this winter and we will continue to offer our valued Nordic patrons a few more days of operations. Nordic operations will be closed from March 25th-29th and will reopen for one final weekend this season, from March 30th to April 1st, 2024. We hope you will take this opportunity to enjoy our beautiful trails before the season ends.



I hope to see you out this weekend for Springfest 2024. Please feel free to stop by and say hello or drop me a line. I am always interested in speaking to our valued supporters, to see how your season went and what we can do to make your MPR experience an even better one in the future.