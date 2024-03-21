Langley Receives More Than $1M from the Province for Flood Risk Prevention

Langley/Victoria – The Township of Langley will be better protected during flooding and extreme weather emergencies, thanks to provincial climate adaptation funding for two local projects.

“The effects of extreme weather from the past few years, especially from 2021’s atmospheric river, are still fresh in our memory,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley-East. “These stabilization projects along Munday creek will help lower the risk to people and homes in Walnut Grove and make the area more resilient to future emergencies.”

In the Township of Langley, the following projects are receiving funding:

C1: Bertrand Creek Floodplain Mapping, $150,000

Langley Township experienced localized flooding within the Bertrand creek watershed during the Atmospheric River and wishes to better understand the long term effects on climate change in order to propose changes to it’s flood control guidelines within its zoning bylaw.

C2: East and West Munday Creek Slope Stabilization, $1,000,000

Langley Township will complete slope-stabilization repairs at three locations along East Munday Creek and West Munday Creek in Walnut Grove that were impacted during the November 2021 flooding. This work will mitigate the risk of further slope destabilization that could impact nearby homes and private property. The East Munday Creek repairs will also provide stabilization to a pedestrian bridge that will allow a section of a trail to fully reopen to the public.

Across B.C. more than 50 local governments and First Nations are receiving a share of $39 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF). Projects include small-scale structural flood projects and improvements to local flood-mitigation strategies, including more accurate flood mapping.

For more information: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2024EMCR0017-000401