Chilliwack’s Iconic Landmark, The Pick a Part Pink Car- Up For Auction – April 4 – Fundraiser for Salvation Army

Chilliwack – The legend of the Pick a Part Pink Car is heading for the auction blocl.

BACKGROUND

In January 2020, FVN reported:

By now, it’s common knowledge from anyone who has bruised knuckles from salvaging parts at Pick-A-Part in Chilliwack knows, the Industrial Way location in Chillliwack is fading off to a memory.

Well, not quite.

Michael Thibodeau started a Facebook petition to see if the infamous pink car, that was on top of the company office, could be placed in a Chilliwack roundabout. That petition can be found here. He gives credit to his girlfriend Courtney Longstaff , who came up with the idea.

Of course, Council would have to approve of such an “art” piece, but hey, if metal flowers and old farm equipment can make it, there is a chance.

Thibodeau and Cody Chance said on Facebook that: It’s not sold and John laughed when I told him about the petition. Said nobody would want it. Would just need a new paint job.

From change.org:

With pick-a-part closing!

Maybe we should have the iconic Pick-A-Part pink car put in the middle of the new Lickman roundabout.

MARCH 2023 UPDATE – So much for the idea of the Lickman Roundabout as the car’s final destination. That never came to pass. But the owners of the car are teaming with Beakman’s Auction to sell the car as part of a Salvation Army Fundraiser. NOTE– there is no engine or transmission for the 1972 Plymouth Gold Duster. Beekman Auctions will match the winning bid of this item for the fundraiser WHICH ENDS APRIL 4.

Auction info is here.