BC Highway Patrol – Over 2100 Caught for ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ Violations

Fraser Valley – During BC Highway Patrol’s 2024 ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ campaign, officers across the province served over 2100 tickets and warnings. The leaders were BC Highway Patrol officers – Kelowna with 390 driver interactions and Fraser Coast Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) with 316 interactions.

BC Highway Patrol officers also executed a Canada-Wide immigration warrant and initiated 20 criminal investigations for various traffic, firearms and drug-related offences during ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ related traffic stops. In the course of those investigations, BC Highway Patrol officers seized many illegal items including:

A rifle and scope;

A loaded 9mm magazine;

Drugs that appeared to be fentanyl, cocaine and steroids; and

Illegal cannabis and cigarettes.

Although our educational campaign for ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ is over, our officers will be paying attention to motorists failing to slow down for official vehicles all year, says Corporal Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol Media Relations Officer. Every roadside worker deserves to go home alive to their friends and families at the end of their workday. We need to see the 230 roadside worker fatalities decrease to zero, so please save lives by continuing to slow down and move over when you see roadside workers present.

Drivers could face a ticket for $173 for failing to slow down and move over for official vehicles and possible criminal charges if a worker is injured or killed. To learn more about ‘Slow Down, Move Over,’ please visit the BC Highway Patrol website at: BC RCMP – Slow Down and Move Over – Let’s keep everyone safe (rcmp-grc.gc.ca).