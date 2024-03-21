2024 BC Outdoors Show – Heritage Park – March 22 to 24

Chilliwack – The 2024 BC Outdoors Show returns to Heritage Park – March 22 to 24.

The BC Outdoors Show will showcase something for everyone, including industry speakers, hands on experiences, interactive displays, family zone, boats, all-terrain vehicles, RVs, retail exhibitors, and our own Sportsman Lounge.

It’s for YOU ! For people who love the outdoor lifestyle, BC Outdoors, Outdoor Canada, Pacific Yachting, Sportsman Channel Canada and Mountain View Productions are coming together to bring the Fraser Valley a wide network of readers, viewers, industry leaders, writers, TV hosts, dealers, and distributors.

Ticket info is here.