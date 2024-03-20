The Very Old Man with Enormous Wings! – April 3 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – In a captivating fusion of magical realism and theatrical wonder told through puppetry, The Very Old Man With Enormous Wings follows the story of an angel who mysteriously descends from the sky, landing in the courtyard of a humble family. On April 3, you can witness how this angel’s appearance sets off a chain of events that challenge the beliefs and values of the townsfolk, creating a story that will hold you in awe from beginning to end. This will be an evening perfect for the whole family!

This quietly charming and visually stunning performance plays cleverly with size and perspective, as Gabriel García Márquez story comes to life under the hands of Dan Colley and Riverbank Arts Centre through puppetry. This production showcases the remarkable talents of the cast and crew, who breathe life into García Márquez’s rich tapestry of imagery and symbolism. From the intricate set design to the evocative soundscapes, every element of the performance has been carefully crafted to immerse audiences in a world where magic and reality intertwine.

“In a time when what’s “normal” now is up for grabs, there’s hardly been a better time to engage with magic-realist stories like Gabriel García Márquez’s,” says Director Dan Colley. “They show that reality is not fixed but a matter of perception.”

Join us as we soar into the realm of the fantastical and discover the power of belief, empathy, and the miraculous, with The Very Old Man with Enormous Wings!

The Very Old Man with Enormous Wings is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32 with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, $15 tickers for U28, and $10 for Bandit’s Club), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

The Very Old Man with Enormous Wing’s is generously sponsored by: Lock’s Pharmacy, The Book Man, Clearly Local Media, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.