Hope Search and Rescue Help One Person and Two Dogs

Hope – On Tuesday, Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue was tasked out to search for a missing person who had been missing for 48 hours. After spotting the tracks from a helicopter, our ground search team was able to locate the missing person. The Chilliwack CDFL team was called in to bring the person out of the field, and the ground team was also able to rescue the 2 dogs.

Class ‘D’ Fixed Line (CDFL) Human External Cargo System: The practice of moving SAR personnel or SAR subjects suspended below a helicopter. Previously known as helicopter external transport system (HETS) and also sometimes known as helicopter sling rescue system

Chilliwack SAR and Valley Helicopters were part of the search team.