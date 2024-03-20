Skip to content

Hope Search and Rescue Help One Person and Two Dogs

Home
Envrionment
Health & Lifestyle
Hope Search and Rescue Help One Person and Two Dogs

Hope – On Tuesday, Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue was tasked out to search for a missing person who had been missing for 48 hours. After spotting the tracks from a helicopter, our ground search team was able to locate the missing person. The Chilliwack CDFL team was called in to bring the person out of the field, and the ground team was also able to rescue the 2 dogs.

Class ‘D’ Fixed Line (CDFL) Human External Cargo System: The practice of moving SAR personnel or SAR subjects suspended below a helicopter. Previously known as helicopter external transport system (HETS) and also sometimes known as helicopter sling rescue system

Chilliwack SAR and Valley Helicopters were part of the search team.

2024 Hope SAR and Chilliwack SAR CDFL Team – March 19

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts