Cultus Lake Park – Tree and Plant Maintenance Notice

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Park is responsible for the management of tree and plant health on park land throughout residential areas, public areas, and Sunnyside Campground. Cultus Lake Park’s mandate is to provide, preserve and advocate for the long-term prosperity of the Cultus Lake community and natural environment.

Residents who wish to conduct maintenance on and/or removal of park trees within their leased lot are required to follow the Tree and Plant Bylaw No. 1235, 2023, and Administrative Policy. Maintenance of greenspaces outside of residential leased lots, may only be conducted by park staff, approved contractors, or Environmental and Public Area’s Planning Committee members, with approval from the CAO.

Please be advised that Cultus Lake Park Bylaw Enforcement Officers will be enforcing this bylaw throughout the year.

Should you have any questions, please contact Todd McKay, Manager of Park Operations at todd.mckay@cultuslake.bc.ca.