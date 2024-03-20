Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- Chilliwack – March 20

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
GARNER, Calvin
Age: 48
Height: 5’7” ft
Weight: 157lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Break & Enter With Intent, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Controlled Drug/Substance for Purpose of Trafficking, and Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
Warrant in effect: March 19, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
SEE, Michael
Age: 43
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 221lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Robbery
Warrant in effect: March 19, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack