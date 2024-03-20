Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- Chilliwack – March 20

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

GARNER, Calvin

Age: 48

Height: 5’7” ft

Weight: 157lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Break & Enter With Intent, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Controlled Drug/Substance for Purpose of Trafficking, and Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Warrant in effect: March 19, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

SEE, Michael

Age: 43

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 221lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Robbery

Warrant in effect: March 19, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack