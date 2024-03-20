Chilliwack Professional Firefighters Annual Charitable Society Golf Tournament – Cultus Lake Golf Club – Saturday July 6

Chilliwack /Culus Lake – Chilliwack Professional Firefighters are hosting their Third Annual Charitable Society Golf Tournament at the Cultus Lake Golf Club. By supporting this event, their charitable society can continue to support local charities and families in need.



Tickets include golf, prizes and a burger buffet. With limited availability we recommend you register soon to ensure you get a spot. Register using the link golfcultus.com/local2826.



If you or your business are interested in being a sponsor for this event, they would love to hear from you.