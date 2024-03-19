UFV Cascades Scholarship Golf Tournament – June 27

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley athletic department hosts an annual Cascades Scholarship Golf Tournament to support student-athletes. The fourth annual event will be held on on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at the Chilliwack Golf Club.



It’s a fun day of golf to support UFV Student-Athletes. Registration will open soon, with early bird green fee pricing will be available until May 27 – $125 for an individual and $500 for a foursome.



As of May 28, regular prices of $150 per person, and $600 for a foursome are in effect.



This tournament serves as a key fundraiser for Cascades teams, and 100 per cent of net proceeds go to support student-athletes.



2021’s inaugural event raised $28,500, equating to roughly eight full-tuition scholarships, and in 2023 the event was able to raise $58,000 to support UFV student-athletes.



A range of sponsorship opportunities are available in addition to a fun day of golf. – Click here for detailed description and pricing for our 2024 event.



For additional information, contact Grant Ammann (grant.ammann@ufv.ca) or Steve Tuckwood (steve.tuckwood@ufv.ca).