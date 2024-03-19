Paramount Project – Affordable Housing for Seniors and Young Adults – Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Included Premier Eby, MLA’s and Mayor Popove (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – Eight years in the making and it’s now a reality.

“We need to make sure Chilliwack stays a place where young people can put down roots and seniors on fixed incomes can live comfortably,” said Premier David Eby. “That’s why our government is supporting unique housing solutions like the Paramount. This affordable intergenerational housing complex for young adults who were formerly youth in care and seniors is the first of its kind in British Columbia and will provide residents with community, support and belonging.”

The Paramount is six-storey building at 46187 Yale Rd. and will be available to adults between the ages of 19 and 25, and seniors with low to moderate incomes. Priority will be given to young adults who were formerly in care.

The project follows an increasingly popular housing trend in North America, which is new to Chilliwack. The Paramount connects young adults leaving the child welfare system with seniors in the community. This project will help grow an informal network of support between generations and address an established need for community and connections. The Chilliwack Community Service Society is exploring community gathering and mentorship opportunities between young adults and senior residents.

Kudos were giving to then CCS Chilliwack Community Services Executive Director Dianne Janzen, who was instrumental in getting the project off the ground and through major hurdles. That included merging housing with the foiur CCS offices and adding a retail component to the Yale Road side of the building.

No, the old Paramount Theatre sign could not be restored but a replica will be by the main entrance to pay homage to the history of the site.

The Paramount is a partnership between the B.C. government and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the City of Chilliwack and Chilliwack Community Services, which will operate the building. It contains commercial and residential spaces, as well as laundry and lounge spaces. Its studio, one- and two-bedroom units will have rents between $445 per month for a studio and $1,500 per month for a two-bedroom unit. Thirteen units are wheelchair accessible.

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack –

“Through our Homes for People action plan, we’re ensuring everyone has access to affordable housing. This kind of housing will help young adults as they transition out of the child welfare system, while also supporting seniors who are struggling to find affordable housing options in Chilliwack.”

Kelli Paddon, MLA, Chilliwack-Kent –

“Seniors should have the option to live affordably in the communities they helped build. These 66 homes are a welcome addition to our community, accommodating the diverse needs of its renters, young and old. I share the community’s excitement in seeing the Paramount open and will continue to work with our partners to support seniors’ housing needs.”

Ken Popove, mayor, City of Chilliwack –

“Affordable housing is a need in every community, and we are glad to join the federal and provincial governments and Chilliwack Community Services adding 66 units to our community for seniors and young adults. Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Chilliwack, so we are pleased to see the Paramount building complete and ready to address a critical need in our community.”

Luke Zacharias, chair, board of directors, Chilliwack Community Services –

“This moment marks the realization of a long-term plan to enhance the services provided by Chilliwack Community Services. We are honoured to have played a role in bringing this project to fruition as it represents our unwavering commitment to providing safe and affordable housing for seniors and young adults in our community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the many people who contributed to making this vision a reality.”