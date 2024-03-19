Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Asking for Donations for Wheelchairs for Abbotsford Hospital

Abbotsford – There is a pressing need for making Abbotsford Regional Hospital as accessible as possible for persons of limited mobility.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundations says they are in need of 40 wheelchairs, including the specialty equipment, and cushions. It’s not cheap, The cost is approximately $206,500.

This hits close to home for FVN as News Director Don Lehn needed a wheelchair for a few weeks after a May 2023 toe amputation.

FVHCF is asking he community to reach out to the foundation if you would like to organize your own fundraiser or donate directly to help get wheelchairs for patient wellness.

To support this project please contact Dr. Jassal, Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation: Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca