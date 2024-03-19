Chilliwack Learning Society Annual 123 Read To Me Event – April 6

Chilliwack – The annual 123 Read to Me event is at Chilliwack Central Elementary School on Saturday April 6 (3:00pm-7:00 pm).

This is a free event where local artists will do readings.

From their Facebook page:

Our whole team will be there, including our amazing collaboration with the wonderful, innovative and amazing Karin Ackerman from the ever inclusive Rotary Club, the brilliant, and passionate post of Small Talk, Miss Nancy Guitar, the Free Store Chilliwack amazing team Alyssa Banville, Clint O’Byrne, Chelsea Hiebert, Will Blackmore and Stuie Mussell(who will be teaching indigenous beading), our renowned rockstar, who will be teaching you how to properly start plants and has had an extensive history in media and international media Miss Debbie Walker, but none other than Teri Westerby representing United Way,our youth support for face painting, our incredible volunteers , Chilliwack Central, Jared Mumford and many more partnerships to be posted and followed

Enjoy a four hour event with cakewalks, amazing, local, authors, reading, pizza, decorating cupcakes, an all-around good time with the emphasis on literacy and self-esteem building.