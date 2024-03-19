Chiefs Educational Advisor, Ross “Rosco” Beebe, Passes Away

Chilliwack (Chilliwack Chiefs) The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the passing of beloved Educational Advisor, Ross “Rosco” Beebe.

Rosco first became involved with the Chiefs as a billet in 1997, when he and his wife Valerie welcomed now Head Coach Brian Maloney into their home.

“This is a really tough one for me. Rosco was a huge part of my life. When I moved to Chilliwack, my Dad reached out to Rosco because they had been buddies in the Navy together. Right away, they took me in and made me feel like I was part of their family,” said Maloney.

While Maloney went through the scholarship process, Rosco became interested in the NCAA and the education path for athletes. Quickly, he learned everything he could and was the first Educational Advisor in the British Columbia Hockey League.

“The education factor and options just weren’t there when I started my junior career. It was Rosco who set me on my path and helped make me the person I am today,” Maloney continued. “Even after my time playing for the Chiefs ended, Rosco remained a constant figure in my life no matter where my family and I went.”

Greg Keith, a Chiefs alumni and member of the team ownership group, echoed Maloney’s feelings.

“He was an industry pioneer in developing the Chiefs and BCHL Educational Programs that saw so many of our players continue their educations while at the same time seeking success on the ice. His impact can be seen throughout colleges and university rosters in Canada and the United States,” Keith continued. “He loved what he did and always followed Chiefs Alumni as they chased both their academic and athletic dreams after leaving our organization. His impact will be felt for a long time to come.”

Keith also lived with the Beebes during his two seasons with the Chiefs.

“I was fortunate to be one of the lucky players to live with Rosco and Val during my time with the Chiefs. Their home always had a continuous flow of players playing pool, watching TV, or playing video games. Everyone always felt welcomed and like a part of their family. This was especially appreciated by those of us who were away from their homes and families,” Keith said. “His program helped me achieve my goals, which included a Division 1 Scholarship to the University of Denver, and it was no surprise that he was in the stands at Boston Gardens cheering us on as we won the National Championship. On behalf of the Chiefs Ownership Group, our deepest sympathies go out to Val and his family. He will be deeply missed.”

Before getting involved with the Chiefs, Rosco served 28 years in the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Armed Forces. He spent ten years at sea, including five on a submarine, and served in Canada’s Arctic at CFS Alert on four different occasions. He also spent time with NATO forces in Geilenkirchen, Germany. He retired from the CAF in 1996 from CFB Chilliwack.

When not at the rink, Rosco was passionate about golf. He could regularly be found on the course or in his garage building clubs. He owned a custom club company, Chimo Golf, named after a military engineer salutation. He loved spending time with Val and their dog, Brassie.

The team sends their sincere thoughts and prayers to Val and their family.

The Chiefs will celebrate Rosco during our game at the Chilliwack Coliseum on April 6th. More details to follow.