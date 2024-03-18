Skip to content

Road Maintenance to Sumas Mountain Regional Park Closed Until March 22

FVRD – The FVRD has been advised that between March 18-22, the gate is closed for road maintenance works. During this time there will be no access to Sumas Mountain Regional Park.

Provincial road maintenance works may affect access to Sumas Mountain Regional Park. The Province has advised that roadwork will begin on Sumas Mountain Road on March 11 and continue into mid-April. Please expect delays and road closures.

For updates on road maintenance works, visit the Chilliwack Natural Resource District road safety information at

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/…/chilliwack-natural-resource…

