Mike Murray Hopes to Step Up to Replace His Old Boss, Ed Fast, as MP

Abbotsford – Mike Murray is running to be the next Conservative Party of Canada candidate for the future riding of Abbotsford – South Langley.

Murray was the Executive Assistant to MP Ed Fast, who just last week announced that he was retiring from Federal Politics as the MP for Abbotsford.

From his Facebook page: Canada is in decline, and needs a way forward; freedom is on the ballot in our next election. We need a new conservative agenda that champions the great Canadian comeback. And we need a common sense leader like Pierre Poilievre to be our next Prime Minister.

In these past 13 years, I have been the right-hand person to MPs Randy Kamp and Ed Fast. It’s been a privilege serving you alongside these leaders, and I am ready to continue to serve you in Ottawa.

The next Federal Election is slated for the fall of 2025.

Facebook page is here.

Website is here.