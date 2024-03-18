Hope Inclusion Project – A Celebration of Indigenous Culture and a Step Towards Reconciliation March 22 and 23

Hope – The Hope Inclusion Project presents A Celebration of Indigenous Culture and a Step Towards Reconciliation March 22 and 23.

This will be held at a number of locations around Downtown Hope and are FREE.

This includes:

Indigenous Artisans Market

Cultural Workshops for all to attend

Halq’eméylem language lessons for kids & adults

Panel on Truth and Reconciliation

Storytelling

Kairos Blanket Exercise

The Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network is funded by the Province of British Columbia and offers a province-wide approach to identifying and challenging racism.

604-206-7085

hip.hopebc@gmail.com