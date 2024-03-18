Hope Inclusion Project – A Celebration of Indigenous Culture and a Step Towards Reconciliation March 22 and 23

Hope – The Hope Inclusion Project presents A Celebration of Indigenous Culture and a Step Towards Reconciliation March 22 and 23.
This will be held at a number of locations around Downtown Hope and are FREE.
This includes:
Indigenous Artisans Market
Cultural Workshops for all to attend
Halq’eméylem language lessons for kids & adults
Panel on Truth and Reconciliation
Storytelling
Kairos Blanket Exercise
The Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network is funded by the Province of British Columbia and offers a province-wide approach to identifying and challenging racism.
604-206-7085
hip.hopebc@gmail.com