City of Abbotsford Allocating $1.78M in Federal Funds for Homelessness Prevention Projects

Abbotsford – Through the Federal Reaching Home program funding, the City of Abbotsford has been able to allocate more than $1.78 million in funding for projects that work towards helping vulnerable people attain and stay in safe, sustainable and affordable housing. The allocation of these funds comes following a two-year renewal of Abbotsford’s status as a Designated Community through the Government of Canada’s Reaching Home program.

Raven’s Moon Resource Society will receive $600,000.

Cedar Outreach Society receives $900.000.

Of the 19 applications received, five local capital, service and shelter-diversion projects were selected to receive funding by Abbotsford’s Reaching Home Community Advisory Board, which is made up of various stakeholders representing and/or serving the different population groups of those experiencing or at risk of homelessness in our community. These projects were selected for their focus on reducing the return to homelessness for at-risk individuals, providing wraparound supports and outreach services to help keep vulnerable people housed, and adding additional supportive housing spaces for those experiencing homelessness to move into.

These Reaching Home projects will take place in 2024 and 2025 with the funding spread over the same period. An additional $212,838 of Reaching Home funding remains for future considerations, like data collection and coordination or resources, and will be allocated and disbursed by the Community Advisory Board later this year.

Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy, is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness by providing support and funding to urban, Indigenous, territorial and rural and remote communities across Canada. The City of Abbotsford became a Designated Community under the Reaching Home program in June 2020.

Developing the Reaching Home coordinated access system and implementing the City’s Homelessness Action Plan supports Council’s strategic goal of addressing social issues that impact our community, and strengthens responses to homelessness in Abbotsford. More information about Reaching Home and the City of Abbotsford’s Homelessness Program can be viewed at www.abbotsford.ca/reachinghome.