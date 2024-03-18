Skip to content

Chiefs Clinch Home Ice for First Round of 2024 Playoffs Which Start April 5

Chilliwack – Following this weekend’s BCHL action, the Chilliwack Chiefs have clinched home ice for the first round of the Rogers BCHL Playoffs. 

While the opponent is yet to be determined, the Chiefs know they will host game one on Friday, April 5th, and game two on Saturday, April 6th. 

With four games to go in the regular season for the Chiefs, there is still a lot to play for. 

CLINCH 3RD

The Chiefs magic number is 1.

To clinch at least 3rd place, Chilliwack needs to win one more game, or Nanaimo needs to lose one more game.

CLINCH 2ND 

The Chiefs magic number is 3.

﻿Any combination of Chiefs wins, and / or Alberni losses totaling three will put Chilliwack in second place in the coastal division. 

Tickets for games one and two will be available at the Chiefs office and online starting on Friday, March 22nd. 

2024 Chilliwack Chiefs Playoffs March 18 – Submitted

