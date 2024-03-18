Chawathil First Nation Launches Active Transportation Plan to Enhance Community Mobility

Hope – Chawathil First Nation unveiled its Active Transportation Plan, marking a significant step towards transforming the community’s mobility and connectivity.

The initiative aims to reduce the community’s reliance on automobiles by promoting alternative forms of human-powered transportation, such as biking, walking, and running.

Key components of the plan include the enhancement of sidewalks, multi-use pathways, crossings, and other essential infrastructure like bridges. One longterm vision is to see the extension of the Coast to Canyon Trail that will reach all the way from Agassiz to Hope.

It places a strong emphasis on walking-related aspects of active transportation, aiming to improve accessibility throughout Chawathil’s territory. The initiative reflects a collaborative effort with the Fraser Valley Regional District and other regional stakeholders, ensuring a cohesive and integrated approach to active transportation.

The plan will serve Chawathil’s two reserves, Chawathil IR#4 and Schkam IR#2, with a long-term vision of connecting these communities through trails and multi-use paths. Additionally, it aims to establish a link between Chawathil First Nation and the District of Hope, fostering greater cohesion and accessibility within the region.