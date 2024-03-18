Andrew Brown Officially Introduced as New Chilliwack Fire Chief

Chilliwack – While it was old news , Chilliwack Fire has now (on social media) officially announced Andy Brown as the new Chilliwack Fire Chief.

From the release (In part) – While he may be stepping into this role anew, Chief Brown is certainly no stranger to our beloved Chilliwack Fire Department.

Chief Brown’s journey with us began in 1998, when he joined as a dedicated POC firefighter. His commitment and passion for service led him to become a career firefighter in 2006, marking the beginning of an illustrious career dedicated to keeping our community safe. Alongside his firefighting duties, he actively supported causes close to our hearts, such as the Burn Fund and the Charitable Society.

In 2014, Chief Brown’s leadership and dedication were recognized when he assumed the role of Assistant Chief of Training and Operations. Throughout his tenure, he prioritized building strong relationships within our department and the community, laying a solid foundation for the future.

Now, as our Fire Chief, Chief Brown’s focus remains steadfast – to continue the vision of innovation and progressiveness. He is dedicated to proudly serving our community and its citizens, ensuring their safety and well-being are always at the forefront.

Chief Brown is eager to collaborate with the exceptional individuals who drive our department forward, fostering an environment of teamwork and excellence. Together, we will continue to strengthen our bonds and build upon our shared goals.

A special thanks to Chief Brown’s sons, Callum & Connor, and his partner, Jennifer, for their unwavering support as he embarks on this exciting new chapter.