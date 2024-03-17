Tzeachtan FC Community Kicks Soccer Program Registration

Txeachtan – Registration is now open for the Tzeachtan FC Community Kicks program.

This is for players U8-U16 and the cost is $195.

To develop a life long love for the game, it is important that all participating children play in an environment where they are most comfortable and where they have the opportunity to play with their friends. Our Community Kicks program is geared towards young boys and girls who simply want to play the game at a recreational level and purely for the fun of the sport.

Through the spring we offer a once per week game night where players can attend and, after some fun activities to encourage ball familiarity, they can simply play small sided games under the supervision of our qualified staff. The primary focus in this program is simply to have fun!”

The spring program runs for 10 weeks beginning Monday April 15 and ending Thursday June 20.

Schedule:

*please note

➪Age groups will be divided

➪ Boys & Girls will play separately

Boys:

2016–2015 – Thursday night

2014–2013 – Thursday night

2012–2011 – Wednesday night

2010 -2008 – Wednesday night

Girls:

2016-2014 – Monday night

2013-2008 – Monday night

* Program days are subject to change based on registration numbers

Everyone will receive a TZFC Community Kicks shirt.

Registration HERE ⇩

https://go.teamsnap.com/forms/414790