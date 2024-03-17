Out of Bounds Avalanche Started by Skiers at Big White – No One was Hurt , a Vehicle was Crushed

Big White/Kelowna – With the record high temperatures, Avalanche Canada put out a warning last week, that you respect avalanche prone areas.

On Saturday, a big one happened at Big White Ski Resort.

From the Big White Instagram: On Saturday morning a skier-triggered avalanche took place out of bounds in the Eco Bowl behind Falcon Chair around 11:30 AM. This incident involved three skiers and should serve as a reminder of the HIGH hazards that are beyond the resort’s marked boundaries.



Thankfully all three individuals that were involved are safe. However, this avalanche was large enough to destroy a motor vehicle. The avalanche hazard rating is HIGH!!

Please do not go out of the resort boundaries if you are not prepared and knowledgeable about the conditions and have the proper equipment. Keep updated on avalanche forecasts by visiting @avalanchecanada