DriveSmartBC – Kick Scooter Pilot Extended

BC’s electric kick scooter pilot project has been given a four year extension. Effective April 5, 2024 some new rules come into effect as the lessons learned in the first pilot that began in 2021 are applied.



Kick scooters used on our highway must meet all of the following criteria in order to be used legally:



Handlebars for steering and front and rear wheels (no more than 430 mm in diameter) with a platform in the middle for standing.

One or more electric motors powered by batteries with a continuous power output rating not exceeding 500 watts.

Weight not exceeding 45 kg. including motors and batteries.

Maximum speed capability of 24 km/h on a clean, paved and level surface.

A braking system that can stop the device travelling at maximum speed within nine meters. The motor must also stop when the accelerator is released or brakes applied.

A bell or horn that must be sounded when passing pedestrians and other road users.

Front and rear lights that must be turned on between sunset and sunrise (note: lights may also be worn by the operator).

The scooter operator must be a least 16 years old and wearing a helmet that is approved for cycling use. These helmets are marked showing that they meet one of the following safety standards: CSA, ANSI, ASTM or SNELL B-95.



A driver’s licence, vehicle licence and insurance are not required.



A person operating an electric kick scooter on a pilot project highway has the same rights and duties under Part 3 of the Act that apply to the driver of a vehicle.



If the road has a speed limit of 50 km/h or less, you must stay on the right side of the road as much as possible or use a designated cycling lane if one is available

If the road has a speed limit above 50 km/h, you can only use an electric kick scooter if there is a designated cycling lane available

Use on sidewalks is prohibited unless a a sign allows cycles on the sidewalk or crosswalk.

You must not travel at a faster speed than pedestrians except to pass (which requires sounding a bell or horn).

You must not carry any passengers, tow people or devices

Ride single file: you must not ride beside another person operating a cycle or electric kick scooter.

You must indicate whenever you are turning by using hand signals or lighted turn signals if your device has them.

It is illegal to operate an electric kick scooter while impaired by alcohol or drugs or when using a cellphone or other electronic device.

Other rules also apply and are set out in the pilot project regulation.



Violation tickets issued under the regulation carry a $109 fine. You may also have your kick scooter impounded or face other penalties of up to $2,000 if you don’t follow these safety rules.

Story URL: https://www.drivesmartbc.ca/alternative-transportation/kick-scooter-pilot-extended



— Tim Schewe Road Safety Advocate DriveSmartBC.ca