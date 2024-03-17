UPDATE – Charges Laid In Abbotsford Homicide on Wagner Drive

Abbotsford – Late Friday night (March 15 at 10:50PM) Abbotsford Police responded to the report of an assault in progress at a residence in the 3400 Block of Wagner Drive.

Upon arrival, AbbyPD Patrol Officers located a 41-year-old female suffering from life-threatening injuries. She did not survive her injuries.

On March 16, 2024, 50-year old Jagpreet Singh of Abbotsford, the husband of Mrs. Kaur, was charged with second-degree murder.

“This was an isolated incident,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “IHIT will continue to work with AbbyPD over the coming days, not only to advance this investigation, but to support the community affected by this tragedy.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.